DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is moving forward with plans to expand housing assistance to get people off the streets. That includes expanded access to shelters and more affordable housing.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the 11 new contracts to fulfill that promise on Wednesday.
“They are healthier, they are better able to stay employed, and children are better able to grow up happy, healthy and they do better in school. Housing is foundational… it matters,” said Hancock.
A number of nonprofits are working with the City of Denver to reach its goals. The Denver City Council must approve a number of the deals.