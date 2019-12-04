  • CBS4On Air

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Colorado treasure hunter claiming he was duped has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against a New Mexico man who hid a chest filled with valuables somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

(credit: Visit New Mexico)

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Tuesday that David Hanson of Colorado Springs sued 89-year-old Forrest Fenn after suspecting he was given “fraudulent statements” about the treasure’s location. Hanson has said Monday that Fenn displayed careless attention.

Hanson declined to comment Tuesday. Fenn says he published clues in his autobiography The Thrill of the Chase and online after hiding the treasure in 2010 in an effort to get people outdoors.

Authorities say hunters have quit their jobs and some have died in the search.á

