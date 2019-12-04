(CBS4) – The FBI is trying to identify a woman who may know critical information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. The FBI is calling her Jane Doe 37.
Videos showing the woman with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014. Data embedded within the video files indicate the files were produced in April 2012. Audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.
Jane Doe 37 is described as a white woman with brown hair and dark-framed glasses. The FBI released the following image of her taken from a video.
The FBI also released a sketch of the woman.
“Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years,” investigators stated.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).