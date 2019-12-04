  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Daniel Groves, John Carpenter

DENVER (CBS4) – A driver was sentenced on Wednesday for causing a crash which killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper. Cpl. Daniel Groves was helping another driver on Interstate 76 when John Carpenter hit him.

Cpl. Daniel Groves (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

A judge sentenced Carpenter to 90 days in jail and 850 hours of community service.

The crash happened in the middle of the so-called bomb cyclone blizzard last March between Brighton and Fort Morgan.

Cars stranded on Pena Boulevard (credit: CBS)

Carpenter, 58, pleaded guilty in October to careless driving resulting in death and failing to exercise caution while approaching a stationary vehicle, resulting in death.

