DENVER (AP) – The Denver City Council has approved a $5 million contract making AXS the exclusive ticket sales company for all city-owned venues.
The Denver Post reported promoters will be required to use AXS when booking and promoting shows at Denver venues regardless of how their tickets are sold elsewhere.
City venues include Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Bellco Theatre, Denver Coliseum, McNichols Building, the Buell Theatre, and the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. AXS will receive $3 for each ticket purchase.
