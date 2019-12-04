Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after crashing into the back of a trash truck in Aurora. It happened on I-225 near I-70 around 10:40 p.m. on November 19th.
Aurora Police responded to the scene. One person was in the car that hit the back of the truck. The truck was stopped in traffic after the drive shaft came off the vehicle. As it came to a stop, a car hit the back of it at highway speeds.
The driver and sole occupant of the car was taken straight to the ICU at a local hospital. After nearly three weeks in intensive care, the driver died in the early hours of December 1st.
No identity has been released yet. So far in Aurora, 29 people have died in traffic crashes.