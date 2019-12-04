



Alec McKinney , one of the two Colorado teenagers charged in the STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting, will be tried as an adult. The judge released the decision on Wednesday afternoon.

The May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch killed one student and injured eight others. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed in the shooting after he and two other students rushed one of the shooters who opened fire in the classroom.

Judge Jeffrey Holmes issued the decision Wednesday after hearing a week and two days of testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution and McKinney’s defense.

The defense tried to paint a picture of McKinney’s troubled childhood. His mother testified about his abusive father, Jose Quintana, who she said would beat her regularly in front of McKinney and his siblings. His counselors testified McKinney struggled with depression and adjustment disorder.

While the defense did not deny McKinney deserved to be punished, his attorneys asked he be sent to a juvenile facility where he could have better mental health resources.

But the prosecution called witnesses to show how McKinney is manipulative, and could receive sufficient mental health care in an adult prison if he needed it.

“Who hasn’t the defendant deceived or taken advantage of?” District Attorney George Brauchler asked in his closing arguments Wednesday, November 27.

Brauchler argued that McKinney deliberately planned the attack, explaining McKinney even told investigators, “I feel like I was doing people a favor, showing them the real world… my life would be easier if they were dead, but they don’t deserve that, they deserve to suffer, and live.”

The prosecution also called parents of the victims to testify, including Kendrick Castillo’s mother, Maria Castillo.

She told the courtroom, “I don’t have a life, (Kendrick) was my life… my life is over.”

In the seven-page ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Holmes explained the seriousness of the alleged crime, the violent intent of the crime, and the impact of the alleged crime on the victims were all factors in his decision for McKinney to be tried as an adult.

“The emotional and psychological impact of the offenses has included fear, anxiety, reluctance to return to school, decrease in trust of others, anxiety and depression,” Judge Holmes wrote. “The impact on the victims has been extreme and continues more than six months after the shootings occurred.”

Judge Holmes also said he considered McKinney’s maturity level and his likelihood of rehabilitation.

“Past performance does not provide persuasive evidence that McKinney will take advantage of services that are furnished,” the judge wrote. “He frequently failed to attend classes at the STEM school, he did not disclose the extent of his drug usage to his mental health providers, nor was he candid and forthcoming about matters related to his mental health to his mother or to his service providers.”

In September, a judge found that McKinney’s alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, could be prosecuted on 44 charges that include murder and attempted murder.

McKinney is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 16 for an arraignment.

Last month, the judge determined that there was enough evidence for McKinney to stand trial for the deadly shooting.