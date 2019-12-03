



Spending time on East Colfax? Get to know this Denver street by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a doughnut emporium to a tattoo and piercing parlor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit on East Colfax, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Voodoo Doughnut

Topping the list is an outpost of the Voodoo Doughnut chain, which specializes in doughnuts and novelty pastries. Located at 1520 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,757 reviews on Yelp.

Originally founded in Portland, Oregon, Voodoo Doughnut is famed for its eclectic selection of doughnut options, which include raised yeast doughnuts encrusted with Fruit Loops or Captain Crunch cereal, bacon maple bars, vanilla cream doughnuts topped with bubble gum dust and numerous other confections in unique shapes.

Torta Grill

Next up is Mexican eatery Torta Grill, which offers sandwiches and Mexican cuisine, situated at 1818 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for a sizable list of tacos, burritos, tamales, quesadillas and classic Mexican torta sandwiches such as the Enrique, which consists of eggs, cactus, cheese and crushed red peppers.

Alfani’s Barbershop

Men’s hair salon Alfani’s Barbershop is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1240 E. Colfax Ave., five stars out of 103 reviews.

This well-loved barber provides a variety grooming services, including standard haircuts, hot towel shaves, shear cuts and styling treatments.

Bound By Design

Bound By Design, a tattoo and piercing studio, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 200 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1332 E. Colfax Ave. to experience it for yourself.

According to its Yelp page, Bound By Design specializes in several kinds of body adornment techniques, ranging from assorted piercings and dermal implants to custom tattoos and inkwork.

Article provided by Hoodline.