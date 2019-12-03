



– The future of a veteran-owned business is in danger after someone stole a trailer containing nearly all of its equipment. Now, the owner is asking for help getting it back.

Shawn Howell, owner of S&S Concrete Restoration, is indefinitely limited in what his business can offer right now. On Tuesday, he only had the tools to apply a small amount of caulk around a drainage pipe.

“This is about the only work that I can do right now,” Howell said.

Howell is currently working for a client near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Glencoe Street. Over the weekend, he kept his trailer full of equipment in the parking lot, but come Monday, the trailer wasn’t there.

“We had two vacuums in there – over $20,000 in vacuums. Hand grinders, tools,” Howell said. “I am 100% out of business for now for doing any grinding or any polishing of any sort.”

For Howell, the timing couldn’t be any worse. He tells CBS4 he was scheduled to insure it all this week, after taking a full inventory last week.

“If I had done that last Wednesday, this would have all been insured,” Howell said. “My insurance company wouldn’t have been happy, but it would have all been insured.”

Howell has since filed a report with Denver police. The department tells CBS4 it is investigating and seeking out any information people may have.

Out of desperation, Howell also posted about the situation on Facebook. His post has been shared more than 1,000 times so far.

“The response from people on Facebook I don’t even know, sharing and giving their condolences to me and hoping my equipment would come back, was overwhelming,” He said.

The trailer has black paint with a silver lining on the bottom. Much of the paint is peeling.

According to Howell, many of the tools are highly specialized for concrete restoration.

“I beg whoever took it, please return it. Do the decent thing.”