AVON, Colo. (CBS4) — An off-duty Vail firefighter who was hit by a car and seriously injured after stopping to help the victims of a multi-car crash on Interstate 70 in March has returned to work. Lieutenant Scott Bridges was on his way to work just after 6 a.m. March 1 when he saw the crash near mile marker 168.
Bridges was struck by another vehicle and rushed to the hospital in Vail.
Three other people were also transported to the hospital after the crash.
Vail Fire and Emergency Services posted this message on Twitter on Tuesday, “We are very pleased to welcome Lt. Scott Bridges back to work! He was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help victims of a crash while off duty back in March. Thank you for the continued support from the community and a huge thank you to Lt. Bridges for your bravery.”