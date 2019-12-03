PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly two dozen people and three dogs were rescued after being stranded on U.S. 285 between Kenosha Pass and Fairplay. Windy and snowy conditions on Saturday made for impossible driving conditions.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deployed their snowcat at the request of Park County officials.
“Of the 22 people, two were small children (about 6 years old), one of which was sick,” Jeffco Sheriff posted on social media.
They say those rescued were taken to the Fairplay Fire Department near Red Hill Pass in batches. In all, it took crews 16 hours to get everyone out safely.
As most of us saw, the week’s snowstorm left many inches of snow and ice across our roadways and the mountains were no different. So when several motorists got stranded on U.S. 285 between Kenosha Pass and Fairplay, Park County asked if the JCSO could assist with our Snowcat. You can see some of the conditions in this video from Deputies Fulenwider and Crumbaker who responded inside the Snowcat. Because it was a nighttime operation on Saturday, we put a few pictures of the Snowcat itself into the footage. Overall, the deputies rescued 22 people and three dogs. Of the 22 people, two were small children (about 6 years old), one of which was sick. They were all dropped off with the Fairplay Fire Department near Red Hill Pass, which was a 2-hour round trip for each group. All of the 22 citizens and three dogs that were rescued arrived safely and uninjured. In total, it was about a 16-hour mission. You can see photos of the vehicle at the beginning and end of this video and some of the blowing snow, abandoned vehicles and covered roads starting around minute 3:30. We’re so thankful we could help these citizens as well as our neighbors in Park County. Have a great week, JeffCo. We’ll be here if you need us . . . . . #jeffco #denver #snow #dogoodingreen #helpingothers #sheriff #deputy #sheriffsdeputy #deputysheriff #patrol #officeviews #videooftheday
The Colorado Department of Transportation was closed Saturday afternoon between U.S. 24 and mile marker 208, between Alma Junction and Deer Creek Road because of blowing snow and icy roads. It reopened on Sunday.