DENVER (CBS4) – A polar bear that once called the Denver Zoo home is now a father. Lee was sent to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio last year as part of a species survival plan.

(credit: Ohio Zoo & Aquarium)

The 20-year-old bear and his mate welcomed a cub on Thanksgiving morning. Coincidentally, the mom’s name is Aurora.

The bears will out of public view until the spring.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Lee wasn’t the only polar bear to leave Denver. Cranberry left for the Alaska Zoo ahead of Lee.

Grizzly bears moved into the polar bear exhibit.

