DENVER (CBS4) – A polar bear that once called the Denver Zoo home is now a father. Lee was sent to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio last year as part of a species survival plan.
The 20-year-old bear and his mate welcomed a cub on Thanksgiving morning. Coincidentally, the mom’s name is Aurora.
The bears will out of public view until the spring.
Lee wasn’t the only polar bear to leave Denver. Cranberry left for the Alaska Zoo ahead of Lee.
Grizzly bears moved into the polar bear exhibit.