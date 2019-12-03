Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students and staff at Niwot High School have been evacuated out of what sheriff deputies call “an abundance of caution.” The decision came after a tip about a bomb threat against the school.
Boulder County deputies say that all students and staff are safe. The evacuation order came as a result of a tip that came from the state Safe2Tell tip line. Deputies are helping with student and parent reunification.
Investigators and St. Vrain Valley Schools are working together to investigate the tip.