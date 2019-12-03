  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Boulder County news, Niwot News, School Lockdown, School Threat

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students and staff at Niwot High School have been evacuated out of what sheriff deputies call “an abundance of caution.” The decision came after a tip about a bomb threat against the school.

Copter4 flew over Niwot High School (credit: CBS)

Boulder County deputies say that all students and staff are safe. The evacuation order came as a result of a tip that came from the state Safe2Tell tip line. Deputies are helping with student and parent reunification.

Investigators and St. Vrain Valley Schools are working together to investigate the tip.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply