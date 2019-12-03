Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to know about planned traffic stops on Interstate 70 starting Wednesday. Crews will stop traffic near the Idaho Springs exit for rock scaling.
Operations will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Traffic will stop in both directions for 20 minutes as rocks are loosened and cleared from the roadway.
“Traffic queues will then be cleared before vehicles are again stopped and the process of stopping and releasing traffic repeats. This work will continue Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until complete,” CDOT stated on Tuesday.