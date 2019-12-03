Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3, just one week ahead of Colorado Gives Day. Giving Tuesday is described as a global generosity movement.
DENVER (CBS4)– Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3, just one week ahead of Colorado Gives Day. Giving Tuesday is described as a global generosity movement.
That movement is meant to demonstrate the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.
Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 10, a day to donate to nonprofits in our state.
LINK: Giving Tuesday | Colorado Gives Day