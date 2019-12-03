FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – An officer with the Fort Lupton Police Department is in critical condition after a suspect fires a gun at police. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place in Fort Lupton.
This Press Release is being distributed on behalf of the 19th judicial Critical Incident Response Team.
The below release is reference the Officer Involved shooting that occurred in Fort Lupton. pic.twitter.com/jUjed8oikD
— Greeley Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) December 3, 2019
Officers went to the scene on reports of an armed person in the area. When they got to the scene, the suspect started firing at officers. One was hit and is now in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. That person is also in critical condition.