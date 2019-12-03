FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are searching for at least two suspects wanted in a series of thefts at fitness centers. They also targeted a senior center.
Investigators say six different fitness centers in Fort Collins reported thefts where the suspects entered locker rooms and stole belongings.
The stolen credit cards were used at nearby stores almost immediately after the thefts.
There are at least two suspects police hope someone can help identify. Police are also searching for information on three people associated with the suspects.
Investigators continue to search for a light-colored minivan and a Fort Super Duty flatbed truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Department at (970) 221-6540.