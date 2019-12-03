Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Some light snow showers in the northern mountains overnight will end by this afternoon with today’s main weather story being windy in a few areas, especially to the north and west of downtown Denver.
We’ll do some more melting today with temperatures in the Denver area ranging between 45 and 55 degrees. Occasional clouds are expected but we should stay dry.
Things will change by Thursday as a new storm system moves in from the southwest. It will spread snow into the mountains with some rain and snow showers possible in Denver. Right now it appears that the bulk of this precipitation will fall across southern Colorado, but this storm is a few days away and things can change so stick with us for the latest forecast.