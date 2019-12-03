Army Staff Sgt. Josh Griffin Trades In Combat Boots For CSU CleatsThough Colorado State University’s football program didn’t perform to the expectations of many fans this season, the crowd still had one player to root especially for.

Drake Durkee's Mother Helps Broncos Spread Holiday Cheer To ChildrenThe holiday shopping season is in full swing, and that was very apparent at the Super Target in Lone Tree in on Monday.

Derek Wolfe Will Miss Rest Of Season After Injuring ElbowDerek Wolfe will miss the rest of the season for the Denver Broncos after injuring his elbow during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vic Fangio Rejected Broncos Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello's Advice To Take A KneeVic Fangio bypassed a shot at a historic field goal with 1 second left in the first half because “it wasn’t desperation time.” When the Broncos got the ball back at their 28 with 9 seconds left and the game tied, he went for it.

Broncos' Drew Lock Notches Win In Debut Against ChargersBrandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a long interference call, capped a furious final 14 seconds and gave the Broncos a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.