DENVER (CBS4) – Plans to overhaul the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver are moving forward. The Mile High City received approval from the Federal Transit Administration to start the process to choose a design/build contractor.
The administration says the project poses no significant impact on environmental resources. The city wants to fix infrastructure between Market Street and Broadway by moving buses to the middle of the mall. They will also expand sidewalks.
“When fully completed, the project will replicate the historic and iconic aspects of the Mall; improve pedestrian safety and mobility on the city’s most transit-rich street; and enhance the overall Mall Experience by creating a series of active, engaging opportunities along the corridor to encourage people of all ages to visit often and stay longer,” the city stated on Tuesday.
City officials say they spoke with many groups including advocates for people living with disabilities and historic preservationists.
The public will have more opportunities to give its input on the construction process, the city says.
Voters approved $13 million from the Elevate Denver Bond Program to help fund the project in 2017.
Design and construction is expected to start in 2021.