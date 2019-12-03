Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Regional Transportation District is taking steps toward hiring an interim general manager and CEO. At a special Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, members of the board discussed plans to transition leadership in response to General Manager and CEO Dave Genova’s voluntary retirement.
Genova announced his retirement in November. He worked with RTD for nearly 26 years.
The board announced Tuesday Genova will stay in his position through Jan. 20, 2020 to complete the 60-day notice outlined in his contract and help with the transition.
In the meantime, members of the board plan to recruit both internally and externally for an interim general manager and CEO.
RTD is accepting applications for the position through Dec. 23, 2019. The agency intends to appoint a new hire by Jan. 20.
The Board of Directors said they plan to do a nationwide search for a permanent general manager and CEO.