By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Courtland Sutton had two touchdowns in Denver’s 23-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday. Sunday was also the NFL debut of Drew Lock, the Broncos second round pick in the 2019 draft, and Sutton liked what he saw from the rookie quarterback.

Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos is congratulated by fans after a first quarter touchdown catch.

Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos is congratulated by fans after a first quarter touchdown catch. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“He came in and he played with some confidence and some swag,” said Sutton. “It was awesome to see him put together what he put together. He could be the future. He has the potential to be that guy for a long time here.”

Drew Lock plays in his first regular season game for the Denver Broncos.

Drew Lock on Sunday (credit: Evan Semón/CBS4)

Sutton took over as the clear cut No. 1 receiver following the Broncos trade of Emmanuel Sanders. He leads the Broncos in every receiving category and is 12th in the NFL in receiving yards with 906.

“I go to work every day and try to help the receiver room be the best we can,” said Sutton. “Being able to make plays for the QBs, that ultimately makes them comfortable, and it’s been a lot of fun to be in the position I’m in.”

Courtland Sutton

CBS4’s Michael Spencer interviews Courtland Sutton. (credit: CBS)

Sutton and the Broncos will visit the Texans on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. MST and can be seen on CBS4.

Michael Spencer

