Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Courtland Sutton had two touchdowns in Denver’s 23-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday. Sunday was also the NFL debut of Drew Lock, the Broncos second round pick in the 2019 draft, and Sutton liked what he saw from the rookie quarterback.
“He came in and he played with some confidence and some swag,” said Sutton. “It was awesome to see him put together what he put together. He could be the future. He has the potential to be that guy for a long time here.”
Sutton took over as the clear cut No. 1 receiver following the Broncos trade of Emmanuel Sanders. He leads the Broncos in every receiving category and is 12th in the NFL in receiving yards with 906.
“I go to work every day and try to help the receiver room be the best we can,” said Sutton. “Being able to make plays for the QBs, that ultimately makes them comfortable, and it’s been a lot of fun to be in the position I’m in.”
Sutton and the Broncos will visit the Texans on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. MST and can be seen on CBS4.