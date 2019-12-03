ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman mistook the gas pedal for the brake in her car and smashed into the stairs at a condominium complex in Arapahoe County Tuesday morning. The good news: no one was injured.
The 45-year-old woman was trying to park her car when she got the gas and brake pedals mixed up and smashed into the Old Mill Condos at 6731 S. Ivy Way.
It is unclear if she will be cited for the crash.