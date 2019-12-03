Filed Under:Arapahoe County News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman mistook the gas pedal for the brake in her car and smashed into the stairs at a condominium complex in Arapahoe County Tuesday morning. The good news: no one was injured.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The 45-year-old woman was trying to park her car when she got the gas and brake pedals mixed up and smashed into the Old Mill Condos at 6731 S. Ivy Way.

She took out the stairs but didn’t crash into any apartments. No one was injured.

It is unclear if she will be cited for the crash.

