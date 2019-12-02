Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A little snow didn’t bother Amur tigers at the Denver Zoo. Yuri and Nikita spent a recent snow day enjoying the snow in the outdoor area of their habitat!
“Yuri and Nikita made the most of our recent snow day! The endangered beauties, and other Amur tigers like them, were made for this weather. Next time you come on a snowy day, be sure to check the catwalk and see what they might be up to!”
Amur tigers are native to the Russian far east – so they accustomed the cold and snow.