WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boats toted by trailers have been banned on Standley Lake until further notice. The city of Westminster took the unprecedented step to protect the water supply.
They want to prevent zebra and quagga mussel from invading the lake. They first banned trailered boats in March.
“Months of discussion and deliberation preceded this decision, involving a community-driven process in which staff and a citizen taskforce worked closely to create and review potential solutions. Unfortunately, no acceptable solutions were found,” the city stated on its website.
The mussels could threaten the water source for more than 300,000 people in Northglenn, Thornton and Westminster.
City officials believe the cost to fix the infestation, if one should occur, could be $10 million in capital expenses and $3 million for annual operating costs.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the following information about invasive mussels:
Mussel infestations cause a variety of major problems. Because mussels consume plankton, they disrupt the food web and out-compete sport fish and native fish. Mussels clog infrastructure, including reservoir dams, outlet structures and distribution systems that carry water for irrigation, municipal and industrial uses. Mussels also infest boats and damage engines. Mussels have caused billions of dollars in damage, especially in the upper Midwest and Lower Colorado River. Nearby states where mussel infestations exist, include Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma.