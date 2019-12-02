Students Return To Palisade High After Weeks Of Deep CleaningStudents at Palisade High School were back in class on Monday after their school and others in the Mesa County District 51 were closed.

Colorado Weather: Does Your Dog Need A Jacket?We survived the snowiest November in Denver in 25 years. And there's another snowstorm on the way. So, how long is too long for your furry friend to be outside with just its own fur coat? We asked the experts at the Denver Dumb Friends League. Katie Johnston reports.

Snow Doesn't Bother Tigers At Denver ZooThe tigers are native to the far eastern area of Russia.

Two Weak Storms This WeekWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

Vending Machine In Denver Dispenses Donations To CharitiesThe Giving Machine is now located in Larimer Square.

Key Witness In Patrick Frazee Murder Trial To Be Sentenced In Late JanuaryA key witness in the Kelsey Berreth murder investigation will be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2020, for her role in covering up the crime.

