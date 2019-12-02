Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – November 2019 will be remembered as cold and snowy by many along the Front Range, including those living in Denver. The city’s official weather station at Denver International Airport measured 13.7 inches of snow during the month which is five inches above normal.
The former site of Denver’s weather station (the old Stapleton Airport) recorded 14.0 inches of snow during the month. November’s snow was the most measured in Denver since 1994 when 16.9 inches was recorded.
In addition to the snow it was also a fairly cold month with an average temperature of 36.2 degrees which is 2.1 degrees below normal. There were six days in November where the high temperature at Denver International Airport stayed below freezing.