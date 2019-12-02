Derek Wolfe Will Likely Miss Rest Of Season After Injuring ElbowDerek Wolfe will likely miss the rest of the season for the Denver Broncos after injuring his elbow during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vic Fangio Rejected Broncos Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello's Advice To Take A KneeVic Fangio bypassed a shot at a historic field goal with 1 second left in the first half because “it wasn’t desperation time.” When the Broncos got the ball back at their 28 with 9 seconds left and the game tied, he went for it.

Broncos' Drew Lock Notches Win In Debut Against ChargersBrandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a long interference call, capped a furious final 14 seconds and gave the Broncos a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

CU Falls To No. 6 Utah 45-15, Out Of Bowl ContentionColorado's Steven Montez threw for 157 yards, setting two major career records in the process. But the Utes romped to their eighth straight victory.

Rantanen Returns, Avalanche Rout Chicago 7-3Mikko Rantanen took almost six weeks to recover from an injury. He needed just a few minutes to show he was hadn't missed a beat.