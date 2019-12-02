



A woman in Aurora is breathing a sigh of relief after a mysterious box suddenly popped up in her yard, and then disappeared almost as suddenly. CBS4 first told you about it in November shortly after Geneive Williams said it was installed with no notice to her about what it was.

“Oh I hate it, I hate it. I think it’s the worst thing ever,” she told CBS4 at the time.

A call and questions to the city of Aurora, and it was determined to be a power source for a cell tower going up in the neighborhood.

It was an eyesore and now less than a month later the box is gone.

“Just a few days ago when I was pulling into my driveway, and I looked over and magically it was gone,” Williams said.

The brown box that once stuck out on her property like a sore thumb was quietly removed.

“Just as it came, very unexpectedly, never being notified, is how it left as well,” she said.

Williams says sharing her dilemma online and with CBS4 raised a lot of eyebrows including those at the city, who agreed to work with the carrier and look at alternatives to minimize the visual impact of the installations.

“It was an amazing response, just an outpouring of support. People inboxing me asking if they can help, doing research,”she said.

And although there is still some work to be done, a few loose ends to clear from where the box used to sit, she is grateful the view out her front window no longer includes a power box.