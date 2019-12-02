  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora News, Mike Coffman

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aurora will swear in its new mayor Monday night. Mike Coffman won a close election in November. The former congressman won by more than 200 votes.

Mike Coffman declares victory in the Aurora mayor’s race (credit: CBS)

He declared victory acknowledging there were many errors in the election, but he won enough votes to claim victory.

Coffman, a Republican, will take of the third largest city in the state. He and the following newly-elected city council members will take their oath of office:

Council Member At-Large – Curtis Gardner
Council Member At-Large – Angela Lawson
Council Member – Ward IV – Juan Marcano
Council Member – Ward V – Alison L. Coombs
Council Member – Ward VI – Francoise Bergan

