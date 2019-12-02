Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aurora will swear in its new mayor Monday night. Mike Coffman won a close election in November. The former congressman won by more than 200 votes.
He declared victory acknowledging there were many errors in the election, but he won enough votes to claim victory.
Coffman, a Republican, will take of the third largest city in the state. He and the following newly-elected city council members will take their oath of office:
Council Member At-Large – Curtis Gardner
Council Member At-Large – Angela Lawson
Council Member – Ward IV – Juan Marcano
Council Member – Ward V – Alison L. Coombs
Council Member – Ward VI – Francoise Bergan