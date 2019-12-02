



Even with more people installing security cameras and devices, recent data from the FBI showed package theft and burglary are on the rise. That’s why law enforcement is warning people to review where they send their packages for the holidays.

“We moved into a new community in Erie Highlands, and we had a package delivered to the wrong place,” David Montoya said.

Montoya is just one of the handful of customers who CBS4 met at Frolic Brewing in Westminster.

“We ended up going to the neighbor’s house to ask them if they had our package, and they completely said they didn’t,” he said.

And Montoya isn’t the only patron who has had issues, others tell of more blatant theft, but that’s where the owner of Frolic Brewing is stepping in to help.

“So once they get a package, we’ll just send them the message through Facebook,” Chris Miser, Frolic Brewing owner said.

Miser is currently accepting packages for people through the holidays so they’re not left vulnerable to porch pirates. His Nov. 14 Facebook post skyrocketed in popularity.

“94 comments, 117 shares,” Miser figured.

The Department of Justice says summer is typically when there’s the biggest spike in burglary and theft, local agencies like Aurora Police says there’s also a bump of reports during the holidays.

They point out thieves prey on packages left at homes for hours, and sometimes even go through people’s trash to see what they’ve bought before breaking in.

“People will sometimes follow around these delivery trucks and when they see an opportunity they may go take your package,” Ofc. Matthew Longshore said.

Back at Frolic Brewing, in the middle of our interview, a package for a patron arrived.

“People have posted like, ‘that would be such a nightmare.’ I mean running a brewpub this is pretty easy logistics,” Miser added.

Miser isn’t phased by those who doubt his effort. He told us he has plenty of space and hopes this may attract potentially new customers. He says he might do this again next year.