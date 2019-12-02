Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A judge has granted Comcast more time to respond to a suit Altitude filed in federal court against the media giant. The suit was filed in November, alleging that Comcast was trying to corner the market on regional sports coverage in Denver.
Judge Michael Hegarty granted Comcast an extension of time to respond to the lawsuit. Their new deadline is Jan. 14, 2020.
In what essentially equates to an antitrust lawsuit, Altitude says that by charging them more to broadcast on their outlet, Comcast is trying to price them out of the market.
Unless an agreement is reached outside of court, Altitude will likely be blocked out through Jan. 14, 2020.
The NHL All-Star Break starts Jan. 21, 2020.