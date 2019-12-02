DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Monday! It’s time to get back into the groove after a long holiday weekend. On the weather front the first week of December will feature two weak weather systems passing through the region.
The first one will move by tonight with high clouds in Denver and light snow in the northern and central mountains. Nothing heavy is anticipated because the main part of the storm will pass by to our northeast. However a few inches will be possible along and north of Highway 50. Most of that will fall during the overnight hours which could make for some slow mountain travel.
A second weather system will approach Colorado from the west on Wednesday and it will bring another chance for light snow to the mountains. Denver will also see a chance for some snow showers starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning. It does not appear to be a large storm but it doesn’t take much snow to make for messy travel, especially in Denver during a rush hour.