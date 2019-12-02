  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Colorado Mountain Snowpack, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Skiing

DENVER (CBS4) – What a difference just a few weeks can make when it comes to something like mountain snowpack. Take a look at the two maps below.

The first was statewide snowpack on November 20 and the second is from December 2. Colorado’s statewide snowpack received a huge boost from the stormy holiday weather pattern, especially in the southern basins.

More snow is expected in the northern mountains late Monday and early Tuesday with a second storm system potentially bringing snow to all of the mountain areas by Thursday.

