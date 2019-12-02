Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Injury Report


(CBS4) – Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe will likely miss the rest of the season for the Denver Broncos after dislocating his elbow during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury came in the fourth quarter and after Wolfe sacked Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers two times during the game.

Derek Wolfe is checked out by the medical staff during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 1, 2019.

Derek Wolfe is checked out by the medical staff during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“I don’t know that he’ll be able to play again this year,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. He said it’s possible he’ll be placed on the injured reserve list.

Wolfe accrued 7 sacks this season, which is a career high.

Derek Wolfe of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a play in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019. (credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Wolfe is in the final year of his contract with the Broncos. Fangio praised Wolfe in his weekly news conference on Monday for his “resiliency.”

