Von Miller Sitting Out Chargers Game Due To Injured KneeDenver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers according to a source.

'Feel Like He's Playing Through Me': Darrent Williams' Son Plays Again In ColoradoTwelve years after Darrent Williams was killed during a drive-by shooting in Denver, his son, Darius Williams, is honoring his late father by finding his own success on the football field.

Rookie Drew Lock To Start For Broncos Against Chargers At Empower FieldThe Denver Broncos announced 2nd round quarterback, Drew Lock, will appear in his first regular season game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

CU Falls To No. 6 Utah 45-15, Out Of Bowl ContentionColorado's Steven Montez threw for 157 yards, setting two major career records in the process. But the Utes romped to their eighth straight victory.

Rantanen Returns, Avalanche Rout Chicago 7-3Mikko Rantanen took almost six weeks to recover from an injury. He needed just a few minutes to show he was hadn't missed a beat.