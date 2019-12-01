DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers according to a source.
Miller, who was listed as questionable on the Broncos final injury report on Friday, has been dealing with a knee issue. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday.
Von Miller testing his knee early, got a brace on it #BroncosCountry #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/wfmWKlO822
Miller was seen working out prior to Sunday’s game with a large brace on his knee.
This will be the first time since Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013 Von has missed a game.
Broncos make it official. Ja’Waun James and DeMarcus Walker also inactive. #4Broncos @CBSDenver https://t.co/sO385MpcA5
The Broncos will host the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. You can see the game on CBS4.
