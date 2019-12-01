  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers according to a source.

Miller, who was listed as questionable on the Broncos final injury report on Friday, has been dealing with a knee issue. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Miller was seen working out prior to Sunday’s game with a large brace on his knee.

This will be the first time since Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013 Von has missed a game.

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 30-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos will host the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. You can see the game on CBS4.

