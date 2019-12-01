SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A drunken argument led to a break-in, a bias-motivated assault and gunfire Saturday night. It ended with the arrest of a man shot in the leg.

Tanner Randall Hall, 29, was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies who had taken him to the hospital following the disturbance and questioning.

Hall is accused of breaking into a room and assaulting Maxwell Murphy Blank.

Following an argument, Blank had retreated into a bedroom and armed himself with a handgun, “fearing for his safety,” as described by witnesses interviewed by SCSO investigators. Hall broke into the room and fought with Blank over control of the weapon. During the struggle, at least two rounds were fired by Blank.

Hall left and was found later by deputies at his own residence.

After treatment for his wound, Hall was booked on charges of First Degree Burglary, Third Degree Assault, Menacing, Bias-motivated crime, Criminal Mischief, Violation of Bond Conditions and Violation of Protection Order.

The burglary and bond violation charges are felonies.

A search of online criminal records shows Hall had posted bond in August following his arrest by the Frisco Police Department on assault and mischief charges. A mandatory protection order had been put into place by the judge in that case.

It’s not known at this time whether the two cases are related.

Saturday night’s incident allegedly began as an argument between five individuals at a Dillon Valley condominium who were making derogatory comments towards one another. All appeared to have been intoxicated, per investigators.

SCSO spokesperson Erin Opsahl added, “Explicit statements biased towards a sexual orientation and sexual identification were made by the suspect,” which led to the bias charge.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.