



Some residents of Renaissance 88 in Thornton were dealt another bad hand Friday night. Sewage flooded their apartments.

One resident spoke with CBS4’s Michael Abeyta on the condition of anonymity.

“It just went everywhere. We were grabbing clothes, blankets everything to try to stop it from moving into the rooms, but it was already maybe about five inches.”

These are the same residents who, in November, contacted CBS4’s Tori Mason because they were without heat or hot water during Denver’s first cold snap of the season. Now they are once again displaced and they worry about how this sewage backup is effecting their health.

One resident says, “I stood in the water for three or four hours trying to move our stuff and now I’m having problems with my feet.”

The complex management says they have been working all weekend to not only fix the plumbing issue and clean up the mess left behind, but also make sure the residents are taken care of.

Restoration is underway, displaced residents are being housed in hotels until Monday, and management says they will replace carpets and drywall if need be. Tri-County Health confirms the management has been compliant and working hard to get residents moved back into a safe environment.

“As of right now we went there this morning and it’s not livable,” one resident said.

Residents say they appreciate the efforts, but worry the problems will continue. They shared pictures of mold in their units from long ago that hasn’t been cleaned and carpet soaked with sewage from Friday.

They also say they are still having problems with heat. They say they want to be heard and treated with some dignity.

“I would love to be treated like a human being. We get treated like we don’t matter.”