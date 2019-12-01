(HOODLINE) – Itching to check out the freshest new outposts in Denver? From a Vietnamese restaurant to a coffee shop and roastery, read on to learn about the latest businesses to land near you.
Phở Lăng Cô
Phở Lăng Cô is a Vietnamese dining establishment that recently opened at 2233 S. Monaco Parkway, Suite 105 in Goldsmith.
This new eatery offers authentic, health-conscious Vietnamese fare, with menu options ranging from phở soups, rice platters and vermicelli noodle bowls to a wide assortment of beverages like classic Vietnamese-style coffee, boba tea drinks and fruit smoothies.
Kyu Ramen
Now open at 600 E. Colfax Ave. is Kyu Ramen, an outlet to score poke, ramen and other Japanese dishes.
In addition to traditional Japanese-style ramen, poke and rice bowls, Kyu Ramen features a selection of other Japanese-inspired small plates, including beef bulgogi lettuce wraps, spicy edamame, pork buns, seaweed salad, shrimp tempura and pork gyoza dumplings.
Queen City Collective Coffee
Now open at 2962 Welton St. in Five Points is Queen City Collective Coffee, a coffee roastery.
This coffee shop and collective coffee company specializes in farm-to-cup coffees, which are roasted on-site in small batches.
