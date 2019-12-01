



– A 110 foot Christmas tree attraction, the tallest installation of its kind, now calls Denver home. “The Mile High Tree” is 39 feet in diameter and is covered with more than 60,000 strands of LED lights that are choreographed to a wide range of holiday music. The display, located along Speer Boulevard at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, is the biggest light-up tree in North America.

CBS4 was proud to team up with Visit Denver to make the tree a reality. CBS4 This Morning anchor Britt Moreno hosted the lighting of the tree on Saturday alongside Mayor Michael Hancock.

“We’ve been watching CBS4 News since our babies were born,” said Rachel Rosser, an attendee at Saturday’s event. “When they were announcing they were doing this, we were like ‘We’ve got to go see this.'”

The tree was lit with thousands of lights displaying to the beat of different songs from different cultures. Food and drinks are served nearby. Access to the tree, including inside, is free of charge.

“Wow, it is gorgeous,” said Frances Sullivan, another attendee. “It brought the music to life.”

“It is so festive and it is very seasonal,” said Fred Buschhoff, also in attendance.

Those who went inside the tree were spotted tilting their heads back to fully experience the tree’s hundreds of thousands of lights.

“I’ve lived in Denver for 50 years and I have not seen anything like this,” said Lynn Buschhoff. “This is kind of like a gateway to Denver right here. Having something right here is kind of neat.”

“Having the tallest lighted tree in the nation is something very cool for Denver,” said Kevin Rosser.

The display will be open to the public, with music and light shows, starting every half hour for free. The display will remain open until the end of the National Western Stock Show and there will be multiple events held at the Mile High Tree throughout the holiday season as part of the city’s Mile High Holidays campaign.

“This will definitely be a pinpoint for everybody to come to and see our marvelous tree,” Sullivan said.