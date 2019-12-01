LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — An officer from the Loveland Police Department shot a male late Friday night when the male emerged from a rolled vehicle carrying a pistol.
In a press release, department spokesman Lt. Bob Shaffer described the male as an occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The identity of the male will be released once notifications of family members has been completed by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
LPD was notified of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 402, between S. St. Louis Avenue and Boise Avenue, at 11:39 p.m.
The officer reportedly arrived on scene within two minutes. The officer reportedly called in to dispatchers about the man’s possession of the gun prior to firing his weapon.
The 8th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team, led by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident.