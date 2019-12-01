DENVER (CBS4) – After a pretty stormy stretch of weather over the Thanksgiving holiday Mother Nature will reward us with some nice and quiet conditions as we roll into the last month of 2019. We expect plenty of sunshine around Colorado today with no rain or snow anticipated.
We do have one minor issue and that will be the wind. Our higher mountains and foothills could see gusts reach 45 mph at times with gusts between 15-25 mph on the eastern plains.
A few weak weather systems will impact the forecast this week. The first will bring some light snow to the northern and central mountains sometime Monday night into Tuesday. The second will bring a chance for light snow showers to Denver by Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
A third storm system could impact the state by Saturday into Sunday.