



The Southwest Plaza CycleBar cancelled all their classes for Sunday and Monday morning, donating their space to help set a world record and raise money.

“Our goal is to raise $100,000 for PeopleForBikes, so that they can go out and make cycling safer, put in some protective bike lanes and get some amazing laws passed for us so we can ride bikes everywhere,” said Attorney Athlete Megan Hottman.

Hottman led the class of 25 cyclists attempting to break the world record for Longest Static Indoor Cycling Class. To break the current record of 26 hours, they are going for 28.

“Honestly this is more mental than physical, so several people in here did 10, 12-hour rides, none of us have done 28 hours on the spin bike ever,” said Hottman.

Ryan Avery is among the endurance athletes.

“I’ve worked out for 17 hours before, so after 17 hours, I still have 11 more hours in this world record, so we’ll see how this goes,” he said.

He has been training for six months and is flanked by others who have been training as well.

“My message to all these people is, ‘Thank you,’ It’s a huge endeavor to do this and I appreciate them very much for being here.”

The money raised will go to PeopleForBikes.

“The whole objective is to raise money so that we can help local organizations build infrastructure for safe riding all over the United States,” said Jose Maldonaldo, a spokesman for PeopleForBikes. “We show them great infrastructure and inspire them to do the same within their local communities.”

For Ryan it’s a worthy cause.

“People are getting hit by cars all the time, and it’s got to stop so that’s why we’re here.”

LINK: Southwest Plaza CycleBar