



As predicted, high winds scoured the state’s peaks and plains Friday night, blasting the previous storm system’s snowfall onto roadways and forcing the closure of many critical passages of interstate travel.

Kenosha Pass and the communities along State Highway 85 were among the first to feel the effects of the new storm system. The highway was closed just before 7 p.m. Friday evening. By midnight, emergency shelters were set up for stranded travelers at a community center and school facility in the town of Fairplay.

Travel Alert- US 285, between Fairplay and Grant (mp 183-208), will remain closed throughout the day today. High winds, blowing snow and little to no visibility are resulting in adverse conditions. Please be aware travel throughout the area will be challenging due to conditions. pic.twitter.com/9lxTdxcvu0 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 30, 2019

Two other areas known for high winds – the section of State Highway 93 between Golden and Boulder, along which the NREL wind turbine farm resides, and the stretch of State Highway 287 between Ted’s Place northeast of Fort Collins and the city of Laramie, Wyoming – were both closed late Friday.

By Saturday morning, Loveland Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass were closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows State Highways 34, 76, and 85 are also closed on the northeastern plains.

Mother Nature has released her fury! Extremely high winds are causing whiteouts. Due to the weather and multiple crashes I-76 from Ft Morgan to Hudson is closed. Hwy 34 from Kersey to Wiggins is in the process of closing. Please be patient until this wind subsides. — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) November 30, 2019

Here are some of the max wind gusts since midnight across the area. These values will increase through the day, especially over the northeastern plains! #cowx pic.twitter.com/jJNom8rxV8 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 30, 2019

Many of these closures will last until the wind subsides later today. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears predicts the wind may last into Saturday’s evening hours.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, crashes were contributing to lane closures on Interstate 76 in Morgan County and Interstate 70 on Vail Pass.

Slide off near County Road 512 in Divide where weather conditions are the worst in Teller County right now. Minor injuries not blocking roads. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dwZbwmnjzI — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) November 30, 2019

Fortunately, no severe injuries from crashes have been reported thus far.