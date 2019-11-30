Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A male deer wandered across a barely frozen neighborhood lake in northwest Colorado Springs Friday night.
Not successfully.
Kissing Camels residents discovered the buck floundering in the cold water, unable to climb out of the hole in the middle of the ice, the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife described in a series of Twitter messages.
CPW Officer Cassidy English formulated a plan implemented by a diver from the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The firefighter, in a dry suit, ventured from shore to the buck’s location, breaking ice along the way.
The plan worked.
The deer followed the open water and left the scene.