BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Boulder Valley School District is falling into line with other big districts when it comes to a state vaccination law.

Students who have not been immunized or cannot show their exemption paperwork are not allowed back after the Thanksgiving break.

Kristal Goodell, a BVSD parent, is glad the school district has decided to enforce a state law passed this year requiring immunization documentation.

“If we have a lot of people coming together,” Goodell told CBS4, “it’s safest for us to be able to make sure that everyone has that in place.”

Goodell is the mother of two boys. One of them is exempt from the vaccination requirement.

“But as a parent who needed to opt out, it isn’t very difficult to do so,” Goodell said.

She said she is grateful the state still allows exemptions in public schools.

“As a parent with a child with severe allergies and an auto-immune disease, I think we would even be considering homeschooling if it wasn’t an option,” Goodell said. “So I’m really grateful he can still go to public school.”

State health data shows 4.5 percent of children in BVSD schools were exempt from the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (commonly referred to as the MMR) in the last school year.

That’s nearly double the statewide exemption rate of 2.8 percent.

The Center for Disease Control says Colorado was one of 31 states that reported measles cases this year.

Nationwide, the number of measles cases has skyrocketed – from 63 in 2010 to more than 1,200 this year.

That has some Boulder parents such as Goodell concerned.

“I’m glad that Boulder is taking this stand to help promote vaccinations in our children,” Goodell said. “I value my kids being able to go to school in the safest environment possible.”