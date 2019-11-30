



Aurora-area buyers historically spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area health and beauty businesses rose to $51 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Love Hair Color & Design

First on the list is Love Hair Color & Design. Located at 6750 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite C, it is the highest-rated eyelash service spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

Clementine’s Salon

Next up is North Aurora’s Clementine’s Salon, situated at 2501 Dallas St., Suite 269, in Stanley Marketplace. With 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Yvette Lovely Beauty Services

Yvette Lovely Beauty Services in Woodgate is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4905 S. Fairplay St. to see for yourself.

Neo Lashes & Nails

Last but not least, there’s Neo Lashes & Nails, a local favorite with four stars out of 48 reviews. Stop by 2783 S. Parker Road to check it out.

