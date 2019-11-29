WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park has been named the best ski resort in North America for the second year in a row. After a month of public voting, USA Today readers selected Winter Park in the annual poll.
Wow! Thank you! Winter Park was named North America's #1 ski resort for the 2nd year in a row by USA Today readers. 🤗 Here are just a few reasons why: https://t.co/IDwidt1u0u 📸: @mistachuck_ #WinterParkResort #VentureOut pic.twitter.com/FW9vdysiNc
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 29, 2019
Two other Colorado ski resorts, Copper Mountain and Telluride, also made the top 10 list.
Winter Park released a statement regarding the win.
“We’re thrilled to be named North America’s best ski resort, especially by readers of USA Today. Readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort’s director of marketing.
The Top 10:
- Winter Park Resort – Winter Park, Colo.
- Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows – Olympic Valley, Calif.
- Mount Bohemia – Lac La Belle, Mich.
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort – Revelstoke, B.C.
- Copper Mountain – Copper Mountain, Colo.
- Telluride Ski Resort – Telluride, Colo.
- Crystal Mountain Resort – Enumclaw, Wash.
- Big Sky Resort – Big Sky, Mont.
- Stowe Mountain Resort – Stowe, Vt.
- Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – Golden, B.C.
Winter Park Resort is Colorado’s oldest, continuously running ski resort.
RELATED: Winter Park Express Ski Train Will Run On Fridays, Saturdays And Sundays This Season