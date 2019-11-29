  • CBS4On Air

DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Interstate 70 westbound is closed just west of Genesee — from Beaver Brook to Downieville — due to a rock slide. This is the same area where the rock slide happened earlier this week. Crews expect us closer to be longer because they will need to do blasting.

According to CDOT, the rockfall early Friday has closed both lanes of westbound I-70 at mile marker 248 near Beaver Brook. Westbound drivers are being turned around to head east. US 6 and US 40 are also closed.

“There is a large overhanging rock that they are trying to secure,” said Sgt. Blake White with the Colorado State Patrol.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

The highway will also be closed eastbound from Frisco to Idaho Springs starting about noon Friday. CDOT says drivers should plan ahead and find an alternate route.

