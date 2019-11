Downtown Denver Will Sparkle With New, Traditional Holiday DisplaysDenver lights up bright for the holiday season, and this year there are three new attractions to enjoy.

CBS4 Kicks Off Together 4 Colorado Toy DriveCBS4 is calling the entire Colorado community together to make sure that Boys & Girls Club members have a Merry Christmas.

Football Fans Volunteer To Shovel Snow At Jeffco Stadium Ahead Of Big GamesFootball fans came out on Thanksgiving - and the day after - to make sure the big games could go on at Jeffco Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Protest Outside Cherry Creek Mall Closes E. 1st Ave. On Black FridayDenver police closed down East 1st Avenue in front of Cherry Creek Mall on Black Friday after a group of protesters set up a display in the street.

Boulder Valley School District Requiring Students To Have Immunization Paperwork After Thanksgiving HolidayChildren who do not have proper immunization or exemption paperwork will not be allowed to attend school after the Thanksgiving break in the Boulder Valley School District, according to school officials.

Adams County Deputy Shoots, Kills Suspect Near WatkinsA spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy shot and killed a suspect Friday morning.

