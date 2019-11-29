LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a frozen field under the Friday night lights at the Jefferson County stadium, but the fans? Just happy the playoff game between Ralston Valley and Columbine wasn’t cancelled.

“Never had 18 inches of snow to move off bleachers! We were very concerned when we showed up,” said Bruce Yarish, a Columbine parent. “We were like, where do you start?”

Yarish was one of dozens of volunteers who arrived at the Jefferson County Stadium around 7 a.m. Friday. His son plays for Columbine and he was determined to clear the stands.

“It’s a community effort and we came out and made sure that we had everybody a place to sit and not in the snow, where the feet aren’t gonna freeze and their butts aren’t gonna freeze,” he said.

Huge task of snow removal of more than a foot of snow at Jeffco Stadium ahead of the 3 state semifinal games Friday & Saturday.

Volunteers can help clear stands starting at 7 am Friday please bring your own shovel. Thanks. #copreps @columbineftball @DRHS_Athletics @GMHSRams pic.twitter.com/3aKzngM88o — Jeffco Athletics (@JeffcoAthletics) November 27, 2019

Unfortunately, by halftime, a short-lived storm had once again covered the field. It wasn’t enough snow to call the game but enough to call for more shoveling.

Columbine walked away with a 29-15 win and while the field was in rough shape, it was nothing compared to Tuesday morning.