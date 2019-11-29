  • CBS4On Air

By Jamie Leary
Filed Under:Columbine High School, Jeffco Schools, Ralston Valley High School, Shoveling Snow

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a frozen field under the Friday night lights at the Jefferson County stadium, but the fans? Just happy the playoff game between Ralston Valley and Columbine wasn’t cancelled.

“Never had 18 inches of snow to move off bleachers! We were very concerned when we showed up,” said Bruce Yarish, a Columbine parent. “We were like, where do you start?”

Yarish was one of dozens of volunteers who arrived at the Jefferson County Stadium around 7 a.m. Friday. His son plays for Columbine and he was determined to clear the stands.

“It’s a community effort and we came out and made sure that we had everybody a place to sit and not in the snow, where the feet aren’t gonna freeze and their butts aren’t gonna freeze,” he said.

Unfortunately, by halftime, a short-lived storm had once again covered the field. It wasn’t enough snow to call the game but enough to call for more shoveling.

Columbine walked away with a 29-15 win and while the field was in rough shape, it was nothing compared to Tuesday morning.

 

