



DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 is calling the entire Colorado community together to make sure that Boys & Girls Club members have a Merry Christmas. CBS4 needs 20,000 new toys to make sure that every boy and girl get something for the holidays. Donation bins are in participating King Soopers stores, the CBS4 Studio at 1044 Lincolns St., and VooDoo Donuts at 98 S. Broadway.

On Thursday, December 12th, CBS4 and KBCO will be at the King Soopers at Yale & Colorado for our annual Collection Day. Many people and businesses make it an annual tradition to come by with new toys for the kids. Nothing spreads holiday cheer like making a donation.

“The Together 4 Colorado Collection Day is one of the biggest days of the year in our newsroom. It’s very fulfilling to see people from across Colorado respond to the call for toys. The big smiles on the children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is all the confirmation you need that you’ve done a very special thing by donating,” said Tim Wieland, CBS4 News Director.

The Toy Drive runs through Christmas Eve. CBS4 is collecting new toys for children ages 6-18, including games, STEM kits, art supplies, sporting equipment, or gift cards.