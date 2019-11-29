COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Colorado authorities have released a hold on Kelsey Berreth’s town house in Woodland Park, The Gazette reported. Earlier this month, Patrick Frazee was found guilty in the death of the 29-year-old flight instructor on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
Prosecutors believe Frazee killed Berreth — who was the mother of their child — in the home.
“Ripped up floorboards revealed dried blood that had permeated the surface,” the Gazette reported.
Berreth’s remains have not been recovered. Prosecutors believe Frazee burned her body outside his home in Teller County.
Frazee was convicted of all counts, including first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. was He sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.
Authorities say law enforcement officers have returned to the home to remove evidence over the past year.
Court officials say the residence needs to be discharged and is likely to go to Berreth’s family, who could decide to sell.
Real estate agents say the home could carry a stigmatized property label if it is listed for sale or leased. Agents say a law change means sellers don’t have to disclose if a murder occurred in a marketable home.
